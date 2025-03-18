PaLM AI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $82,196.98 (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 27% higher against the dollar. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $21.09 million and approximately $82,196.98 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81,190.52 or 0.99457319 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,199,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,199,726.29891283. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.28250161 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $60,313.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

