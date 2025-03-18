Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Stock Position Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

PAAS opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $27.07.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

