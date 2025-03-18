Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDZ – Free Report) by 2,520.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,857 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,925,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IBDZ opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF (IBDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2034, and December 15, 2034. IBDZ was launched on May 22, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.