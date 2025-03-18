Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $327.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $480.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.62.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

