Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 93,661 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1,358.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 145,879 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 671,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

