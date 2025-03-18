Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 705 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,273,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.