Passaic Partners LLC Purchases 4,187 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Passaic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Passaic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Passaic Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $521.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

