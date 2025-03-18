Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Solventum were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Solventum by 23,550.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter worth about $35,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOLV shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.86.
Solventum Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.
Solventum Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
