Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Holdings Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 32.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDCO shares. Mizuho began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

