PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 577,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 91,901 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $48,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. United Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.6% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 591,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

