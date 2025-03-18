PDS Planning Inc Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,577,000 after buying an additional 2,532,669 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after buying an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,161,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after buying an additional 1,101,707 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.58.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.