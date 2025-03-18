PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Swedbank AB raised its position in PepsiCo by 211.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Aviso Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 42.5% during the third quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.59.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $151.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

