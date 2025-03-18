Permianville Royalty Trust Declares Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0085 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

PVL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. 61,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,037. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $50.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.89.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

Dividend History for Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

