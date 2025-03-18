Permianville Royalty Trust Declares Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0085 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

PVL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. 61,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,037. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $50.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.89.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

