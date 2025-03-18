Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $2.75 by Analysts at Citigroup

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $5.00 to $2.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

WOOF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 702,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,762. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $1,450,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 335,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $1,290,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

