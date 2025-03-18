Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 500 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BFH. Morgan Stanley raised Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.69.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

BFH opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. Research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 15.14%.

Bread Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.