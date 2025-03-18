Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 276 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in BOK Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.20.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOKF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

BOK Financial Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

