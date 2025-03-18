Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Glenda Baskin Glover Sells 3,000 Shares

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $304,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,711.65. This represents a 23.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $131.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $475.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

