Piper Sandler Cuts Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Price Target to $8.50

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.55% from the company’s current price.
Vicarious Surgical Price Performance
NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,913. Vicarious Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will post -10.89 EPS for the current year.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
