Piper Sandler Cuts Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Price Target to $8.50

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's price target indicates a potential downside of 6.55% from the company's current price.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,913. Vicarious Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will post -10.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

