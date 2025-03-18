Polen Capital Management LLC Has $641,000 Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at about $9,764,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 156,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 48,692 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,723,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Copa by 250.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Stock Up 1.7 %

CPA stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $114.00.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Copa’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

