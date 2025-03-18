Pollux Coin (POX) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $113,280.13 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 41,383,698 coins and its circulating supply is 41,383,805 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxchain.com.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 41,381,677.327995 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.12872435 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $103,429.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxchain.com/.”

