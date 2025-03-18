Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) CAO Sells $40,183.00 in Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) CAO Matt Brandwein sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $40,183.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,524.50. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Matt Brandwein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 17th, Matt Brandwein sold 15,142 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $215,773.50.
Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.25. 191,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $335.57 million, a P/E ratio of 178.08 and a beta of 0.68. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $15.15.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,446,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,451,000 after acquiring an additional 46,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 107,887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 401,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70,299 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.
