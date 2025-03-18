PotCoin (POT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $90.36

PotCoin (POT) traded up 133% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 123.9% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $90.36 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00108060 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00007552 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000384 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001209 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000023 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $159,840.00 or 1.92252922 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 228,972,145 coins and its circulating supply is 419,999,990 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

