Primecap Management Co. CA Has $221.56 Million Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,621,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 423,280 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $221,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $998,601,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $86,824,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Nutanix by 32.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,730,000 after buying an additional 695,567 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 5,473.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 479,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,325,000 after buying an additional 470,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 544,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,313,000 after buying an additional 382,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,988,924.32. This trade represents a 32.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $6,709,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,832,410. This trade represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,609,206 shares of company stock worth $417,458,120. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

NTNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.79.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

