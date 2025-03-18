Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 147,195 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,575,742 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 147,195 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $315,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.78 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.