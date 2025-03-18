Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 416,290 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,501,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,290 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.13% of Xometry worth $277,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Miln sold 5,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $227,989.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,586.57. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $39,818.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,183.48. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,315. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

