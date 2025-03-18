Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
PGZ opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Principal Real Estate Income Fund
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- CrowdStrike Stock Attracts Congressional Buyers—Time to Invest?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- ARK Innovation Fund Bets Big on Bitcoin—Will It Pay Off?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.