Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

PY traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,856. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.15. Principal Value ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $52.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

