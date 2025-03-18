Promising Airline Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 15th

Delta Air Lines, American Airlines Group, RTX, United Airlines, and Southwest Airlines are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are equity shares issued by companies that operate passenger or cargo air transportation services. They represent an ownership stake in an airline and often experience price fluctuations due to factors like fuel costs, economic cycles, and competitive pressures in the travel industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

NYSE DAL traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,653,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.87. 66,430,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,213,176. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.00. 5,379,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,752. RTX has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $135.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.67. 7,530,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,644,633. United Airlines has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.74. 16,199,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,968,309. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $36.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

