Promising Canadian Stocks To Watch Now – March 15th

CSX, Canadian Natural Resources, and Raymond James are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares that represent ownership in companies based in Canada and are typically traded on exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange. They offer investors potential dividends, capital appreciation, and voting rights, while also being subject to both local economic conditions and broader global market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $30.01. 16,381,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,727,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $29.40. 11,100,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $142.64. 1,451,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.43.

