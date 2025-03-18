Promising Defense Stocks To Follow Now – March 15th

Citigroup, Boeing, and RTX are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that manufacture products, technology, and services primarily for military use, including weapons systems, electronics, and various defense-related equipment. These stocks are often considered a stable investment during periods of geopolitical uncertainty, as government spending on military defense is typically less affected by economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,719,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,309,779. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $129.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.00. 5,209,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,630,471. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.68. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.53. Boeing has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $196.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.00. 5,379,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,529,752. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $135.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Further Reading