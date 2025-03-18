Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 18th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, BellRing Brands, and GameStop are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that conduct a significant portion of their business online, whether through retail, marketplaces, or digital services. These stocks often represent businesses that leverage technology and digital marketing to drive growth, while navigating challenges like fierce competition and cybersecurity risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.84. 9,933,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,845,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE CL traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,407. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

NYSE GWW traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $976.32. The stock had a trading volume of 96,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,045.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,076.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $874.98 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.64. The company had a trading volume of 622,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,008. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GameStop stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,327,044. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.87 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.

