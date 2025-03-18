Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Today – March 17th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, Regal Rexnord, GameStop, Carter’s, and BellRing Brands are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to shares of companies that conduct most or all of their sales over the internet, serving as a key part of the digital economy. These stocks often represent firms that use innovative technology platforms to reach global consumers, improve operational efficiencies, and capture the growth potential in online retail and related sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.82. 16,147,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,831,766. The company has a market cap of $705.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.80.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.59. 2,023,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,400. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.67. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

NYSE:GWW traded up $8.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $976.06. 91,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,057. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,046.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,076.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $874.98 and a one year high of $1,227.66.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Shares of RRX stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.97. 540,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.04. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $113.73 and a twelve month high of $185.28.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GameStop stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,395,711. GameStop has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 131.25 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60.

Carter’s (CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Shares of CRI traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

NYSE:BRBR traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.39. 514,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,344. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.12.

