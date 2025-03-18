Promising Lithium Stocks To Research – March 17th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, SES AI, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, Enovix, and QuantumScape are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares in companies that extract, process, and produce lithium—a key component used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems. As demand for cleaner energy technologies grows, investors often turn to these stocks to capitalize on the expanding role of lithium in the global energy market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,259,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,840,905. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

ALB stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $67.23 and a 52 week high of $137.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.70.

SES AI (SES)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

SES stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 117,274,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,374,775. SES AI has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $218.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

SQM stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 854,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Shares of Enovix stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.19. 2,575,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. Enovix has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.41. 4,292,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,340,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 4.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

