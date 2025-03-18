Promising Social Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 15th

Shopify, Vertiv, and Mondelez International are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of companies that operate social media platforms, which facilitate user interactions, content sharing, and communication. These stocks are often evaluated based on user engagement, growth metrics, and advertising revenue potential, reflecting the companies’ roles in shaping digital trends and online behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,060,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,544,276. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.43.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:VRT traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,344,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,907,188. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $155.84.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.31. 6,784,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,497,827. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.42. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

