Promising Utility Stocks To Consider – March 17th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Eaton, American Electric Power, CRH, and Quanta Services are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and natural gas. These companies are often characterized by stable revenues and regulated pricing, making their stocks a popular choice for investors seeking steady income and lower market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $12.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.92. 78,461,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,548,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $765.27 billion, a PE ratio of 116.63, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.31. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $7.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $521.93. 2,765,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,165. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $477.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.90. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $522.04.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.96. 66,188,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,434,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $300.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,374. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton has a 1 year low of $255.65 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

American Electric Power (AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

AEP stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.39. 2,755,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,028. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.87. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $109.52.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,939,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,610. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.15. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,517. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $227.11 and a 12-month high of $365.88.

