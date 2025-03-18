Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.63 and last traded at $58.60. Approximately 1,810 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.90.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF ( NASDAQ:EQRR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.17% of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

