Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.63 and last traded at $58.60. Approximately 1,810 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.78.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $12.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.90.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF
The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.
