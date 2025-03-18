Q2 EPS Estimates for Mistras Group Boosted by Analyst

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Singular Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mistras Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 17th. Singular Research analyst C. Sakai now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Mistras Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Mistras Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Mistras Group Stock Down 1.1 %

MG stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $307.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.67. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

