QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $584,120.00

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $584,120.00 and $57,059.16 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,698.77 or 1.01629222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,965.61 or 1.00081353 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 101,527,925 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 101,505,973.37551075 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.00673942 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $33,287.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

