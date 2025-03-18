Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,515.0 days.

Qt Group Oyj Stock Performance

QTGPF stock remained flat at $86.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.79. Qt Group Oyj has a one year low of $69.98 and a one year high of $100.00.

Qt Group Oyj Company Profile

See Also

Qt Group Oyj offers cross-platform solutions for the software development lifecycle in Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. The company offers Qt Design Studio, a UI composition tool that turns design visions into functional products; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for software development; Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development; Qt Quality Assurance tool, which allows user to perform cross-technology/device GUI testing, code coverage analysis of test framework, static code analysis, and checking of the compliance of software architecture; Qt Digital Advertising Platform that enables users to create a new revenue stream for product by serving ads to interactive UI application built on the platform; and Qt Insight, an analytics solution to provide real customer insights on the usage of application or device.

