Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,515.0 days.
Qt Group Oyj Stock Performance
QTGPF stock remained flat at $86.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.79. Qt Group Oyj has a one year low of $69.98 and a one year high of $100.00.
Qt Group Oyj Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Qt Group Oyj
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Qt Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qt Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.