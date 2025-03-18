Qtum Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $227.10 million and $46.24 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.15 or 0.00002644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,879.97 or 0.02310312 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00022675 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00007522 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,565,686 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

