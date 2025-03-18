Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $15,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $267.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.11 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.98 and its 200 day moving average is $304.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.