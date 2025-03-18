Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Qube Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,764,800 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the February 13th total of 1,308,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Qube Price Performance
Shares of QUBHF remained flat at $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Qube has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50.
Qube Company Profile
