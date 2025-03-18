QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. QuidelOrtho accounts for 1.4% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.10. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

