Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren comprises about 1.6% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $5,711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,537,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 195,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,444,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 35,550 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.15.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.1 %

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $220.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $289.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.17.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

