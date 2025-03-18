Randy Shefman Sells 1,300 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,612.80. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

RGLD stock opened at $155.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $157.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.45.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 61.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on RGLD

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.