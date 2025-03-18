Rani Therapeutics (RANI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Rani Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

RANI stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $8.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

