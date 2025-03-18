RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Makes New $380,000 Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UGI by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 318,655 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in UGI by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 130,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UGI opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Insider Activity at UGI

In other news, insider Michael Sharp bought 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

