RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,414 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $165.06 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

