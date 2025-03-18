RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $655.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $610.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.65. The firm has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $663.62.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock worth $11,187,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.36.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

