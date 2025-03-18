Real Estate Stocks To Follow Today – March 18th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, Bank of America, Ford Motor, and American Tower are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks refer to shares in companies that are involved in buying, developing, managing, or financing real estate properties. These stocks often include real estate investment trusts (REITs), which allow investors to gain exposure to the real estate market without directly owning property. Their performance is typically influenced by factors such as property values, rental incomes, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,453,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.44. 21,150,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,336,336. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.50. 20,485,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,847,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $315.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,202,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,482,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Further Reading